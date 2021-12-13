Barbourville, Ky. - Linda Lou Williams, 73, of Cadiz, Kentucky, formerly of Davis Bend, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Linda was the daughter of Edna Edith Knuckles and Webster Knuckles, born on April 11, 1948 in Pineville, Kentucky.
Services for Ms. Williams will be private.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, our Directors, Mrs. Bonita Bingham Creech and Mr. Robin Reese, and our staff express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Linda Lou Williams.
