Linda Overbay Mills, 76, of London, passed away Thursday evening, November 10, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was the daughter of the late James and Charity Setser Overbay born on August 29, 1946 in Salem, IN.
Linda was a retired EMT from the Knox County Ambulance Service, a long-time member of the Sinking Valley Baptist Church and attended the House of Hope in London. Linda used her gift of music to praise the Lord. Her love of music spread from playing instruments to singing and writing music. You could often find her singing gospel with her sisters as God was first in her life, but her family was a very close second. She spent as much time with her family as possible and she took many photos of every occasion they were together. Her love of quilting, passed on from her mother, was passed on to her kids along with numerous great memories. Linda played many games with her grandkids and won just about every time. If you ask the grandkids about Linda, they would say she was the Spoon game champion. She had lots of love to give and was a kind person.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and Dwayne Overbay.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ronnie Mills of London; her children, Donna Mills of Georgetown, Melissa Volpert of Richmond and Ronnie D. Mills and wife, Deana, of Paris; five sisters, Shirley Smith and Marie Smith both of Gray, Carolyn Davidson of Helenwood, TN, Jeanetta Tuttle of Vale, NC and Patricia Hacker of Cranes Nest; two brothers, Jerry Overbay of Cannon and Jimmy Overbay of Jackson, MI; cherished grandchildren, Brett Mills, Charity “Niki” Wills, Sarah Volpert, Jaime Von Hoven and Miriam Volpert; two great grandchildren, Landon James Relford and Arthur Beck Mills; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday November 15 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Vernon Morris, Rev. David Barnard and Bro. Joey McIntosh officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors and staff at Baptist Health Lexington for their excellent care.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Tuesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
