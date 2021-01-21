The Lynn Camp Lady Cats fell to their visiting district foe, the Pineville Lady Lions, 71-42 on Tuesday night at Lynn Camp. With the loss, the Lady Cats moved to 4-3 on the season. With the victory, the Lady Lions remain undefeated at 5-0.
Whitney Caldwell led Pineville in scoring with 21 points. She was also the Lady Lions’ leading rebounder with seven boards. She was followed in scoring by Summer Partin with 13 points, Abigale Jackson with 10 points, Raigan King with 10 points, Virginia Hall with seven points, Ava Arnett and Alyssa Howard with three points each, and Makenna Partin and Rachel Howard with two points each.
Abby Mabe led the Lady Cat attack with 14 points. She was followed by Alissa Crumpler, Jorja Carnes, and Lindsey Cox, all with six points each. Natalie Fanella added four points, and Braylen Smith, Isabella Blevins, and Alexis Lowe added two points apiece.
Pineville will be back in action against the Lady Cats again, this time in Pineville, following a COVID cancelation. The game is scheduled for Jan. 30. Next up for Lynn Camp: Addair County on the road on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.