champs

The Mets 7-8 year old baseball team won the Coach Pitch Little League Division last week with a record of 12-2. Pictured above are, front row from left: Ryker Smith, Dawson Hobbs, Brantlee Evans, Caleb Rice, Maverick Mason, Brayden Bargo and Ethan Mills. Back row, from left: Assistant Coach Ralph Smith, Assistant Coach Brandon Carnes, Assistant Coach Dwight Pridemore, Slade Mason, Gunner Carnes, Owen Hinkle, Junior Coach Jacob Mills, Head Coach Travis Mills and Assistant Coach Bill Swafford. Congratulations Mets! Great job!

