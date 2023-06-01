The Mets 7-8 year old baseball team won the Coach Pitch Little League Division last week with a record of 12-2. Pictured above are, front row from left: Ryker Smith, Dawson Hobbs, Brantlee Evans, Caleb Rice, Maverick Mason, Brayden Bargo and Ethan Mills. Back row, from left: Assistant Coach Ralph Smith, Assistant Coach Brandon Carnes, Assistant Coach Dwight Pridemore, Slade Mason, Gunner Carnes, Owen Hinkle, Junior Coach Jacob Mills, Head Coach Travis Mills and Assistant Coach Bill Swafford. Congratulations Mets! Great job!
Latest News
- Little League Coach Pitch 2023 Champs
- Knox County Courthouse Statistics for 6-1-2023
- Sheriff’s 2021 tax settlement audit is in
- Mitchell shares vision for economic and industrial growth for Knox County
- Sports Complex breaks ground
- Win One for The Gipper
- Barbourville Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Service
- PHOTOS: Lynn Camp Graduating Class 2023
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.