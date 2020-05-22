The following Knox Countians have earned degrees from Lincoln Memorial University, completing their programs on Saturday, May 2.
Shelby Cobb, of Barbourville, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree.
April Deaton, of Gray, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree.
Kelsey Golden, of Artemus, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree.
Cheyenne Hamblin, of Flatlick, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree.
Ashley Mills, of Barbourville, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree.
Sara Corman, of Bimble, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Makayla Messer-Rose, of Barbourville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.
Allison Lebron, of Barbourville, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner degree.
The staff of The Advocate congratulate these graduates on a job well done.
