A Knox Central alumnus has turned his passion for art into a business that offers customers the chance to wear unique designs in a number of ways.
Brandon Folen was born in Ohio and moved around often growing up. Eventually, he moved to Knox County where his grandparents were from and had recently moved back to. He went to Boone and Girdler Elementary before going to Knox Central where he played football. He graduated in 2002.
After continuing with football didn’t pan out, Folen went on to work construction. He continued to work his way up and learn new skills. Today he works in data and cable installation for retail stores and other locations. “It’s a good job but it’s not what I want to do with my life,” he said.
Folen started drawing when he was six years old. “I wanted to do it (art) but I wasn’t very good at it, that created a lot of problems when I wanted to do art for a living,” he stated. Folen took an art class in college that he said helped some but he is largely self-taught. “I never wanted to just be able to draw what’s in a room…I like making weird stuff,” he said of his work. Folen found artists on YouTube that helped him grow his skillset.
“I want to bring a little light to the world, I want to make it better,” Folen said. He stated that one day he realized he had enough designs and had gotten good enough that he could make a business out of his art. Around five years ago he made up some tee-shirts, “I realized I had a lot to learn,” he said.
Over the next few years, Folen stepped back and took a look at what he needed to do. “I think my art is fun enough that it should be able to make me a few dollars, but I didn’t know how to go about that,” he said. He began reading textbooks, watching shows on business, searching the web, and following people on social media who’d had similar goals. In January, he and his sister launched a new website to sell clothing with his designs. “Without her assistance I would not be able to keep all of this going,” he said of his sister who handles tech and logistics.
“Imagidelic Art” is Folen’s company. The name, and the designs, draw a great deal from the psychedelic styles of the sixties. The company logo was inspired by a bug splattered on a windshield. Imagidelicart.com is currently the only place to buy Folen’s products. “We’re still in the first-year phase, next year I plan to start approaching retailers,” he said. Each piece is made to order, meaning each item will have some uniqueness to it. The products are made using sublimation printing, a high-quality method that transfers the ink into the materials.
Folen is working to expand as he moves forward. He’s working to create his own studio and to bring on additional help for the business. ‘It’d be nice to be profitable in two years,” he stated, adding “I’m still learning but I’ll get it figured out.” Folen hopes to release a line with smaller designs that would be more affordable than the current, all-over designs.
