With sports canceled due to the novel coronavirus, most athletes are having a hard time adjusting to life without sports. Various groups, companies and organizations have arranged various parades, limited-events and video calls to encourage athletes not to be discouraged because of the pandemic.
Local artist Scott Sergent is doing his part in helping athletes, especially senior athletes, keep their heads up by giving them memories in the form of artworks portraying their athletic abilities.
“I don’t consider myself an artist,” said Sergent. “This all started with a doodle of my son Caden in his Barbrourville uniform, and one of my daughter Bailey in her choir robe. They posted them to facebook and it kind of snowballed with requests. I did mostly Barbourville at first, as a thank you for welcoming me and my kids to the school, because it was our first year there. It was like we weren’t strangers, like we had been there all our lives.”
After starting with Barbourville, Sergent began to get requests from other schools in the area. “Other schools started requesting, once people were tagging me in pics,” he said. “Now it’s turned into bringing some light in a dark time. People have told me that they have been drawn to tears with all spring sports being canceled. So those are a little bit more special for me to do.”
Sergent says that his motivation for his artwork is hopefully easing a bit of the pain for the athletes that won’t get a chance to showcase their abilities this year. “Bringing smiles to people in a dark time is the whole reason I do this. So many seniors don’t get to put on that uniform again, and I hope my doodling will at least ease the pain some. I do not charge anyone. I do have a tip jar that I use through paypal. I've done around 200 pics, including Corbin, Knox Central, Barbourville, Whitley, and a high school out of Knoxville. There was also a college from either Florida or Michigan that I also did, it's hard to remember which, it’s hard to keep up with all the requests.”
