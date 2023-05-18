Two local athletes have been selected as ‘Kentucky Future Stars’.
This is an all-star event for pre-high school level football players, with those selected being considered the best in the state of Kentucky at their grade levels.
The future stars program currently has 90 college athletes and three NFL alumni among its historic resume.
Seventh grader Luke Olmstead and eighth grader Braxton Saylor, both Knox County Middle School football players, have each received this prestigious honor for their respective grades.
Saylor goes in as a lineman, while Olmstead was selected to play tight end, per the roster release.
Olmstead’s father, Will, shared with the Mountain Advocate that the young men will spend a few days on campus at Campbellsville University next month. From there, they will then travel to Austin Peay University to play Tennessee’s future stars in an All-Star Game.
