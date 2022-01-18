Just over halfway through the high school basketball season, multiple local teams and athletes appear in the state rankings in multiple categories. With district, regional, and state tournaments just around the corner, here’s which teams and athletes appear in the girl’s state rankings.
Barbourville Tigers:
Travis Scott - Ranked 15th in state rankings in free throw percentage, connecting on 85.7% of shot attempts from the charity stripes.
Jordan Collins - Ranked 43rd in state rankings in free throw percentage, connecting on 81.8% of shot attempts from the free throw line.
Barbourville (team) - Ranked 29th in state rankings in free throw percentage as a team, connecting on 71.7% of shot attempts from the free throw line.
Lynn Camp Wildcats:
Micah Engle - Ranked 13th in state rankings in scoring, averaging 26.1 points-per-game.
Gavin Allen - Ranked 4th in state rankings in field goal percentage, connecting on 71.8% of his shot attempts from the floor.
Gavin Allen - Ranked 48th in state rankings in rebounding, hauling in an average of 9.0 rebounds-per-game.
Lynn Camp (team) - Ranked 32nd in state rankings in team field goal percentage, connecting on 49.6% of their shots from the floor.
Lynn Camp (team) - Ranked 35th in state rankings in rebounding, hauling in an average of 32.4 rebounds-per-game.
Knox Central Panthers:
Gavin Chadwell - Ranked 29th in state rankings in field goal percentage, connecting on 64.8% of field goal attempts.
Knox Central (team) - Ranked 21st in state rankings in defense, holding teams to an average of 51.2 points-per-game.
Knox Central (team) - Ranked 11th in state rankings in scoring margin, defeating their opposition by an average margin of 16.9 points-per-win.
Knox Central (team) - Ranked 12th in state rankings in rebounding, hauling in an average of 36.1 rebounds-per-game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.