Local business owner Howard King celebrated his 90th birthday this week. King is the owner of King Equipment. Starting the business in 1980, he has been in business in Barbourville for over 40 years.
King's business began by providing and servicing underground mining equipment. With the degradation of the mining industry over the last few years, King Equipment has shifted to include various types of farming equipment, and land maintenance equipment.
King turned 90 years old on Friday, something that few people will ever be able to say. During his 90 years, King has seen things such as Pearl Harbor, the Civil Rights Act, the Vietnam War, the first man in space, the first Super Bowl, various assassination attempts on dignitaries, Y2K, 9/11, and much much more.
King's daughters Janelle McWilliams and Michelle Griffen remarked on how much their father cares about the community, and the people that reside here.
"He left Barbourville at a young age to go to work for General Motors," said Janelle. "After retiring, he came back to Barbourville, where he had already started his business of buying and leasing mining equipment. It was King Mining Equipment back in those days. When mining began to fall off, he started picking up different things, and now it's the King Equipment that everyone knows today."
"Everyone knows dad," said Michelle. "Any time someone finds out that he's our dad, they'll say: 'we're in there all the time!' They always have something nice to say about him." Janelle went on to describe working for her father over 20 years ago. "People would walk in to the shop and were always impressed with how much stuff he had for everything. He always knew exactly where every nut and bolt was too."
Janelle and Michelle went on to praise the employees of their father's business that have worked for him for a long time.
"They're like family to him," they said. "Greg has been working for dad since before he retired from General Motors, so by the time dad came back to town, Greg had already been working for him for quite some time. Mark is the same way," they added. "Mark pretty much runs the business these days. Mary is awesome too. They take good care of him out there and look after him. They all spend a lot of time together. They're like family."
Although King has taken more of a "behind the scenes role" at the business, he still has one very important job -- making sure everyone has lunch.
"His main job of the day is to pull in lunch," the sisters said with laughter. "He is adamant about making sure that he pulls in lunch for everyone. He stays on top of it."
Long-time employee Mark Moran praised King for his years of dedication to his business and the community.
"Howard is someone who will never say a bad word about anyone," said Moran. "I think you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone that would have anything negative to say about him either. He has dedicated 40 years to helping this community, and has worked his tail off his whole life. He would give anyone the shirt off his back."
Moran went on to describe some of King's personality traits, and expressed how grateful King is of the community and the people that have allowed his business to thrive in Barbourville for so long.
"He never has been one to jump on to someone for a mess up," said Moran. "He would always 'caution' you on something," Moran said with a laugh. "He is extremely grateful for every customer, both past and present, that have made it possible for his business to thrive in the community for as long as it has. He loves Barbourville, and loves these people. That will never change."
