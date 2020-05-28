Last week, Louisville-based journalist Rick Bozich had a questionable take on cheerleading, after it was announced that the University of Kentucky would be letting go of its cheerleading staff due to hazing and "lax" oversight. Bozich went on to say that cheerleading should be "reevaluated," calling the athletes "eye candy" that gets out there to "bump and grind." He has since issued an apology, but the damage has been done.
As a young man, I once questioned the validity of cheerleading. I was a basketball player that worked his tail off every day, and didn't even think about cheerleaders being athletes. I was in the seventh grade when I started a classroom-wide debate on whether or not cheerleading was a sport. One of our varsity cheerleaders then claimed to be stronger in her legs than I was. I told her there was no way, and told her that she could meet me in the weight room after school to prove it. I walked into the weight room assuming I was going to easily out-squat her -- I was so very wrong. That day, a cheerleader out-squatted me in front of my team and friends. It was that day that I realized how hard these guys and gals worked for cheerleading and how much sheer strength they possessed.
KCHS cheer coach Joy Roark McKeehan did not take kindly to Bozich's comments. "Cheerleading is a sport," she said, "no matter how you look at it. Some girls lift half their weight or even more to hold their teammates up in the air in elite level stunts. Some are being lifted into the air possessing a different skill set. Every time they take the floor or field they lead the crowd, jump, smile and tumble while making it look easy. Every stunt a cheerleader performs is very demanding on the body one way or another. Cheerleading requires upper body, core, and lower body strength in order to perform the skills correctly and without injury. This past year we participated in our first major conditioning program and saw less injuries than ever. Shoulder, back, and leg injuries are very common if these athletes' bodies are not conditioned and conditioned correctly."
"Technique is also an important key in cheerleading in order for the process to work properly and without injury," she added. "Teams compete in either an “in-game day” or “2:30 minute routine” category during a season, all while cheering ball games, practicing three to four times a week with an additional day of gymnastics, plus cheering a few ball games a week. Currently, cheerleading is the only sport in our district that covers two seasons. Our season typically begins in May and goes through the end of February. When you look at the bigger picture, these cheerleaders are amazing! They are more than just cheerleaders, they're tumblers, weight lifters, team players, and last but not least, they are beautiful."
Darrin Spencer, owner of Damar Gymnastics and Extreme Spirit Productions, and a former collegiate cheerleader, thought Bozich's comments were out of touch. "Much like many others, I was shocked by what he said," said Spencer. "People are entitled to their own opinions, but I felt like his comments were out of touch. I have been around multiple athletes of multiple sports for a very long time and I have no problem saying that cheer and gymnastics are just as hard if not harder than most contact sports. A lot of work goes into these routines and stunts. These guys and girls are lifting half their body weight at times, and some times, much more than that."
"Cheerleaders are extremely team-oriented," he added. "Outside of individual stunts, cheerleading is incredibly team-based. Some routines take five girls working together for one goal, some take even more than that and if you have a pyramid or anything, that takes the entire team. There are a lot of things that go into cheerleading. It can be extremely dangerous if not done properly. Just like any other sport, cheer and gymnastics take a lot of hard work and dedication, especially if you want to perform at the highest level. There is no question in my mind that cheerleading is a sport. It may be one of the hardest sports out there."
