FRANKFORT, Ky., Oct. 31, 2022 – Kentucky’s Court of Appeals judges gathered in Frankfort for their annual educational conference at the Administrative Office of the Courts on Aug. 25-26.
Judge Jacqueline M. Caldwell, who serves 25 counties in Central, Southcentral and Eastern Kentucky, attended sessions on court technology, recent decisions from the U.S. and state supreme courts, legal opinion writing and judicial campaign ethics.
Judge Caldwell serves the 3rd Appellate District, Division 1, which is made up of Adair, Anderson, Bell, Boyle, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Laurel, Lincoln, Knox, Marion, McCreary, Mercer, Metcalfe, Nelson, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne and Whitley counties.
Court of Appeals judges generally hear cases on appeal from a lower court and issue an opinion after reviewing the legal correctness of the trial court’s decision.
In addition to the judges, the annual conference offers sessions for Court of Appeals staff attorneys, case managers and other staff. Court of Appeals judges and their staff are based in offices in their districts.
The judges and their staff attorneys, who help write opinions, heard from a panel of Kentucky attorneys and a circuit judge in one of the opinion writing sessions.
This was the last conference for Court of Appeals Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton and Court of Appeals Judge Irv Maze, who are retiring when their terms expire at the end of 2022.
“Serving on the Court of Appeals for 15 years has been such an honor,” Chief Judge Clayton said. “I’ve had the great pleasure to work with talented and dedicated judges and staff, who serve every district in our state. Our annual conference gives us the opportunity to reconnect and share ideas and experiences. I wish my colleagues all the best as they carry on the work of the Court of Appeals.”
All 14 Court of Appeals seats are up for election this year. The judges got a refresher on judicial ethics in the session on campaigns and elections, focusing on the Kentucky Code of Judicial Conduct.
Conference presenters included Court of Appeals judges and AOC staff. The AOC Office of Judicial Branch Education and the Court of Appeals Education Committee hosted the conference. Chief Judge Clayton chairs the committee.
Administrative Office of the Courts
The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,300 court system employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.
