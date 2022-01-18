Just over halfway through the high school basketball season, multiple local teams and athletes appear in the state rankings in multiple categories. With district, regional, and state tournaments just around the corner, here’s which teams and athletes appear in the girl’s state rankings.
Barbourville Lady Tigers:
Brianna Gallagher - Ranked ninth in state rankings in scoring, averaging 22.9 points-per-game through 11 games.
Barbourville (team) - Ranked 22nd in state rankings in field goal percentage, connecting on 44.2% of shot attempts.
Barbourville (team) - Ranked 47th in state rankings in rebounds-per-game, hauling in an average of 33.5 rebounds-per-game.
Knox Central Lady Panthers:
Halle Collins - Ranked 48th in state rankings in scoring, averaging 17.7 points-per-game through 14 games.
Halle Collins - Ranked 14th in state rankings in free throw percentage, connecting on 81.4 percent of her shots from the charity stripe.
Knox Central (team) - Ranked 19th in state rankings in scoring as a team, averaging 62.4 points-per-game as a team.
Knox Central (team) - Ranked 25th in state rankings in field goal percentage, connecting on 43.8% of shots attempted.
Knox Central (team) - Ranked 17th in state rankings in free throw percentage, connecting on 69.4% of attempts from the free throw line.
Knox Central (team) - Ranked 24th in state rankings in three point field goal percentage, connecting on 33.8% of shots from beyond the arc.
