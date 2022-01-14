The three main objectives of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are patriotism, historic preservation, and education.
The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter always strives to promote patriotism. Items were collected by Barbourville Daughters and taken to veterans at the VA Hospital in Lexington. Items collected included t-shirts, socks, pajamas, books, hygiene items, blankets, and more. These gifts got there in time for Christmas, and the volunteers at the Hospital were so grateful for the gifts. Veterans gave so much for our rights and freedom.
