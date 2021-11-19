During the Knox County Veterans Day ceremony last week, Msg. Kirby Jones served as the keynote speaker. A long-time recruiter in the region, Jones served in Iraq and recently came to supervise recruiters in one of the state’s biggest regions.
Jones moved around a lot growing up. He was born in California, lived in North Carolina and other places, and finally came to Kentucky in 1996. A 2000 graduate of South laurel High School, Jones joined the National Guard in November 2000 as a combat medic. After basic training, Jones went on to job training and graduated in August 2001.
After the terrorist attacks of September 11, Jones was deployed to Germany and later sent to Fort Knox. In 2002, he moved to Barbourville, his wife Monica’s hometown. In 2004, he began working as a National Guard recruiter in Knox, Whitley, Clay, and Rockcastle Counties. “I enjoy giving people the same opportunities that I had,” he said of recruiting.
In 2011, Jones volunteered to go to Iraq as part of the infantry. Upon his return he went straight back to recruiting before working at Knoxville MEPS from 2015-2017. Jones made the commute from Barbourville to Knoxville five times per week.
Jones went back to recruiting locally for a year before working in the Recruit Sustainment Program at the Guard’s Artemus training center. In July of 2020, he was promoted to supervisor of the recruiting region in central Kentucky. This July he once again came to cover Knox County, and a much larger area. Jones is now recruiter supervisor for one of the largest regions in the state, covering most of Eastern Kentucky. Jones’ territory spans from Monticello to Pikeville.
Despite having lived all over the country, Jones has called Barbourville home the longest and is where he raises his three kids. His wife Monica and sister Jessica have also served. A recruiter through-and-through, Jones stated “if you’re looking to serve and stay close to home, in my opinion the Guard is the best option out there.”
