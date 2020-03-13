Officials representing county and city governments as well as school systems have been meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. While there have been no cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 reported in Knox County, KY., officials are taking steps to prepare if infections are discovered.
Officials will be meeting every couple of days to discuss plans and the current state of the pandemic situation.
The fate of future events such as car shows, festivals and Easter egg hunts are still being decided as of Friday, March 13.
Mayor David Thompson said all officials are concerned with misinformation and “fake news” being spread. “It will not be tolerated,” Thompson said, as officials have vowed to prosecute anyone purposely trying to misinform and create panic.
Officials plan to meet again on Monday, March 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.