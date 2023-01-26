Local man charged in child sex crime

A Corbin man is behind bars after he was charged with possessing footage of a sexual act by a minor.
Zachary Marcum, 26 of Corbin, was arrested and charged by Kentucky State Police on Monday, January 23 at a residence. According to the arrest citation, Marcum possessed/viewed matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12. The accused was allegedly identified as a party in a ‘Wickr Chat’ that was sharing child sexual exploitation. The subject advised that he uses his phone to view, save, and share the illicit material.
Marcum remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled for an appearance in Knox District Court on January 31.
