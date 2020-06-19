The Knox Historical Museum reopened June 10 in accordance with state guidelines for museums and libraries.
The museum had been closed since early March because of the Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 orders regarding public organizations.
The museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays for the remainder of the year.
Because the pandemic is still a threat, the museum will not observe extra hours during the months of June through August this year.
For more information about the Knox Historical Museum, visit its website at www.knoxhistoricalmuseum.org. There visitors may view past issues of the museum newsletter, The Knox Countian, and support the museum financially.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.