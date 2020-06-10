ch

The Knox Historical Museum reopened June 10th in accordance with state guidelines for museums and libraries.  The museum had been closed since early March because of the Governor’s CO VID-19 orders regarding public organizations.

The museum hours are Weds., 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. for the rest of the year.  Because the pandemic is still a threat, the museum will not observe extra hours during the months of June through August this year.

