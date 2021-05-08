A local civic organization aims to continue growing with a Memorial Day cookout.
The Society for Liberty and Prosperity, a 501c(3) based in Barbourville, has seen its membership grow in recent months with members in California, Colorado, Florida, Maine, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, and Utah as well as Canada. “We celebrate our Liberty and Prosperity, such as it is, and devote our time, effort, fortune and lives to promoting the cause of Freedom, and the Preservation of Our Liberty,” per the group’s website.
The group is holding its first Memorial Day Celebration at the Barbourville City Park on May 31 from noon until 8 p.m. featuring hot dogs, burgers, and speakers.
The group also will be taking donations to help support their political action activities.
Founder Daniel Essek hopes to continue to grow the group with more members as well as new affiliates.
