Some “free” media outlets are distributing misinformation about the recently passed laws regarding public notice advertising.
The law in Kentucky regarding public notices (KRS 424) has been in place for decades. Recently, the legislature voted to change the law, but ONLY FOR COUNTIES WITH POPULATIONS ABOVE 90,000.
Governor Beshear did VETO two bills about public notices passed by the legislature. But, the legislature overrode his vetoes. So, based on the votes by the house and senate in Frankfort, on July 1, 2020, a new public notice law will be in effect ONLY FOR COUNTIES WITH POPULATIONS ABOVE 90,000.
As a result of this specific language, the new law only applies to ten Kentucky counties.
Getting the facts right, and communicating it to you accurately and simply - even in complicated legal situations - is the hallmark of quality professional journalism.
HERE ARE THE FACTS: Within this county, and 109 others, all public notices still MUST be printed in the local newspaper of record. We will print, plainly in black and white, any public notices required from any city, county, state or any government agency. Otherwise, the notice will NOT be legally compliant with state law KRS 424 and other statewide public notice requirements.
This newspaper has been your trusted source of local news, to include public notices, for generations. We remain 100% committed to protecting our democracy by fulfilling that sacred responsibility.
In fact, we want to help keep our government at every level more transparent and open to you! So, after printing the notice in the paper, we will also post the notice - for free - on our website, and in the e-edition of our newspaper.
Additionally, ALL notices published in nearly every newspaper anywhere within Kentucky are available free online at: www.kypublicnotice.com.
Don’t be misled. To fulfill legal requirements, your public notices must still be printed in this newspaper.
Two bills were vetoed by Governor Beshear and overturned by both the Kentucky Senate and House of Representatives.
The latter bill, HB 351, takes precedence over HB 195.
