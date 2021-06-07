Tigerville, SC (June 7, 2021) Seated six feet apart across a football field, yet bound together like no other class in decades, North Greenville University's (NGU) 2021 graduates celebrated their degrees on a beautiful foothills evening Friday, April 30.
With their families looking on from the stands in Younts Stadium – socially distanced but thankfully inside the campus landmark – the graduates were challenged to "listen to God."
"Do you do that?" asked commencement speaker Bill Reeves. "Do you spend any time in the day listening to him?"
Reeves is CEO of Educational Media Foundation, parent company of K-Love, the world's largest contemporary Christian music radio network. He told the graduates his career path in the Christian entertainment business started when he listened to God as a 15-year-old at summer camp on NGU's Tigerville campus.
That 33-year journey has taken him from Word Records to Big Idea Productions' VeggieTales® brand, and work with Thomas Nelson/Harper Collins products before founding Working Title Agency and marketing major motion pictures including God's Not Dead, I Can Only Imagine, and War Room.
Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduate cum laude; those with at least 3.75 graduate magna cum laude, and those with at least 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.
Isaac Nathaniel Stargel from Barbourville, KY, graduated Magna Cum Laude with his Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
NGU offers more than 115 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more at www.ngu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.