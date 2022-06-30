DANVILLE, KY (June 29, 2022) - Area students graduated from Centre College during the College's virtual Senior Celebration held on Sunday, May 22.
The Commencement address was delivered by Centre College President Milton C. Moreland, who urged the 293 graduates to, "to be skilled problem solvers who seek to make a positive impact on our world and have a strong sense of social responsibility."
Founded in 1819, Centre College is ranked among America's leading institutions by Forbes, Princeton Review, U.S. News and Colleges That Change Lives.
Megan Brown of Barbourville was awarded a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Brown graduated cum laude. A graduate of Knox Central High School, Brown's parents are Brian and Sarah Brown of Barbourville.
Joshua Cole of Barbourville was awarded a Bachelor of Science in biology and religion. A graduate of Knox Central High School, Cole's parents are Michael and Gina Cole of Barbourville.
