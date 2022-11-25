Long-time barber and former 39-year Kentucky State Guardsman Charles Miles is set to resume his annual veteran’s breakfast following a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a former guardsman, Miles found a way to give back to what began as just his fellow guardsman, but has since grown to encompass all branches of the United States military.
“I’ve been doing it for about 25 years,” he said. “I just took the notion to one day. I gave Dale Bennett a call and asked him if he wanted to help me cook, and he agreed to it. I called Earl Vanover up and Eugene Earl Hammons over there, and we got everything straightened out. They started calling people and letting them know about it.”
Miles highlighted how the breakfast has grown over the years and what he expects from this year’s gathering. “We had 35 people show up that very first year,” he said. “We’ve had times where there were more than 105 people. It began with just guardsmen, but as it grew in popularity, we decided that we should just let any former service member come. I love doing this. We have a pretty good program here. We haven’t been able to do it in a couple of years, because of COVID, but we are expecting a good group this year of probably about 80.”
The breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the National Guard Armory in Barbourville.
