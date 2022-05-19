Knox County is very fortunate to have WMU in many of our Knox Association of Baptists Churches. WMU stands for Woman’s Missionary Union because it was started by women in the 1800’s who were not seen on the same level as men in churches. They began many of the mission ministries, projects, and education. Throughout the years, names of organizations in the churches have changed from groups like Sunbeams, BYW, YWA, and Girls’ Auxiliary to Mission Friends, Children in Action, Youth on Mission, Adults on Mission, and others. No longer is WMU just an organization for women and youth. The entire church is often involved in missions education and events.
Annually, Kentucky WMU has a state meeting in different parts of the state. This year the group was honored to have the National Executive Director Sandy Wisdom-Martin to do the theme interpretation at each session at the conference in Hodgenville.
Claudia Gibson Greenwood serves on the KY WMU Executive Board of Directors and recently was Chair of the Nominating Committee for Directors and Officers for 2022-23. Pictured with Greenwood are Roetta Vaught, KY WMU President from Somerset (on the right) and Sandy Wisdom-Martin National Executive Director from Birmingham, Alabama, on the left.
Locally the WMU Executive team is made up of Director Judith Hinkle, Assistant Director Sarah Watkins, Secretary/Treasurer Tracy Hoskins, and State Representative Claudia Greenwood. The next quarterly meeting is scheduled for July 25, 7:00 p.m., at Barbourville First Baptist Church. All are welcome.
