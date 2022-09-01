Lola Mae Jones, 84, of Girdler, passed away Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Chris and Fannie Messer Mills born on April 26, 1938 at Fount.
Lola Mae was a homemaker and was a faithful member of the Horn Branch Baptist Church. She enjoyed tending her flowers, collecting farmhouse trucks, spending time with family and friends and was always ready to go on a trip.
On August 10, 1955, she united in marriage with Marvin Jones and to this union five children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Marvin Jones; sisters, Dorothy Mills and Gracie Smith; brothers, Ronnie, Clyde, Claude, Donnie, Oscar, Cleveland and Chris Mills Jr. and a great granddaughter, Kylie Jones.
Survivors include her dearly loved children, Ken Jones and wife, Michelle, Jerry Jones and wife, Patsy, and Terry Jones all of Girdler, Rebecca Smith and husband, Glenn, of Woollum and Wanda Eversole of Girdler; sisters, Gessie Taylor and husband, Ray, of London and Ethel Belle Mills of Woollum; a brother, Lonnie Mills and wife, June, of Girdler; treasured grandchildren, Tonya Gibson and husband, Tony, Ashley Jones, Justin Jones and wife, Whitney, Casey Smith and wife, Stacey, Tiffany Pilarski and husband, Brandon, Chad Powell, Randy Eversole, Tyler Jones and wife, Michelle, Aubrey Jones and Gunner Jones; 16 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, September 1 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Ricky Broughton and Rev. Johnny Shell officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Nan Riley Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Justin Jones, Casey Smith, Tyler Jones, Gunner Jones, Chad Powell, Randy Eversole, Brandon Pilarski and Tony Gibson.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.