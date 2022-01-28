The RadioShack brand has seen its numbers diminished in recent years, from 7,300 to roughly 400. That number has decreased by one more, as RadioShack in Barbourville closed its doors after four decades.
The store, officially called B&B Electronics, has been ran by Bill Frazier since 1988 when he purchased the store from Al Jordan. Jordan had run the shop for around 12 years prior. In the 34 years since Frazier took over, he earned several awards from the RadioShack Corporation and led the state of Kentucky in computer sales for three years.
“I’d say a third of what I sell, you can’t find in a another store between Knoxville and Lexington,” said Frazier of the small but full store. A frequent purveyor of specialty and hard-to-find products, Frazier’s store has long been a lifesaver for many.
Frazier recounted one recent story of a local high school needing microphone cables for graduation later that day. Fortunately, the local RadioShack had them covered.
Frazier’s store has long-stocked hard-to-find and specialty items. While other stores may carry 20 units of a product, Frazier usually stocked hundreds on items like batteries and fuses. His extensive knowledge also meant he could help customers that couldn’t help themselves. “You’re not going to find something if you don’t know what it is,” he stated. Frazier recounted stories of customers needing parts for certain plugs and pieces that can fix products for hundreds less than at repair shops. Customers regularly came from Williamsburg, Somerset, Tazwell, Harlan, and Lexington for his selection and expertise.
Many people came to the shop for services like VHS conversions, electrical kits, and battery replacements. “It’s going to hurt the community,” Frazier said of the closing attributed to hardship from Covid and rising rent. “Where will people go?” he asked of those needing specialized products and expertise.
“RadioShack has been a staple in the Barbourville community for over thirty years. We’ve had a great landlord-tenant relationship over that period. We wish Bill well in his retirement and thank him for being a great tenant in Union Plaza over the past three decades,” said Zach Strong, President of Union Plaza owners Strong Property Company.
A prominent member of the Daniel Boone festival Committee, Frazier noted the impact of the business loss to the group. “Daniel Boone discussions have happened here for 20 years,” he said.
The store served as a meeting place, delivery location, storage facility, and made it easy to find Frazier when needed. “We’re going to have to find somewhere,” said Daniel Boone Festival Committee President Jeff Frederick, who echoed the shop’s value to the organization over the years.
“I’ve tried my best to help the community,” said Frazier. He noted the store’s closing will impact many and the local economy through the money that went through it and the services and products offered.
As for what comes with retirement, Frazier noted he could use more sleep. “I’ll still be a heavy part of Daniel Boone,” he stated, adding that folks will just have to call him now.
This story presented complimentary for the week of the January 27, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.