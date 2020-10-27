Rev. Lonnie Earl Ray Godsey, 73years one month and one day of age, passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in London, KY, with his wife and family at his side.
He was born on September 20, 1947 in Whitley County, a son of the late Jeremy Godsey and Eva McCreary Godsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Daughter, Sandra Godsey; Brothers, Orville, Kenneth, Otis, Ovia, Everett, and Edward Godsey; and Sisters, Lois Godsey and Hazel Thomas.
Pastor Lonnie began preaching at age 15, and had most recently served as Pastor of Barton Chapel Church of God in Corbin for the last 18years. He served as general overseer of the original Mountain Assembly in Williamsburg, KY. He was the youth leader at Woodbine Church and was a former minister with the Jellico Mountain Assembly Church of God. Lonnie was the owner of Godsey Security for 10years in addition to working for Storm Security. He worked as a designer and driver for Corbin Flower Shop and he was a Kentucky Colonel.
Lonnie is survived by his loving wife of 18years, Delores Godsey; Daughter, Amanda Frye of Corbin; Sons, David Godsey (Robin) of Decatur, AL; Anthony Godsey (Michaela) of Camano Island, WA; Scott Partin (Starla) of Corbin, and Bryan Partin (Jennifer) of Williamsburg; Grandsons, Cody Allen Godsey, Tyler Frye, Jayden Frye, Scott Partin Jr., Tevran Partin, Bobby Pitts, and Adam Pitts; Granddaughters, Natasha Towery, Tashauna Partin, Nicole Partin, Aubrey Partin, Jada Partin, Braylee Partin, Ashelynn Pitts and Emma Lewis; four Great Grandsons and one Great Granddaughter; host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery with family members serving as pall bearers.
Visitation will be on Monday Oct 26th from 6-9pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home
Those attending either the visitation or funeral are required to socially distance and to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted by the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate, please select the red icon "Donate Now." The family will be given a list of all who have helped Lonnie's family.
