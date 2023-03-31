With March coming to a close, the Knox County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting at the Union College Student Center.
Union College Professor of Psychology Dr. Kathy Blades-Walczak was the first to address the chamber as she asked for assistance in offering a survey.
Union is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
As part of the accreditation process which occurs every ten years, they along with other schools have been asked to develop a Quality Enhancement Plan focusing on a topic that the institution and community considers important to improving student learning as well as student success.
A QEP is a major project that is undertaken over the course of several years.
Union is in the process of choosing a topic for their next QEP with two possible topics being proposed. The college is asking for thoughts from the chamber on the options and their relevance to Union students’ success as well as business needs.
Also on the agenda was an organization called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, represented by Hope Huddleston and Tracey Lunsford.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides hand-made beds to children within the community who do not have one of their own.
Currently, this branch of the organization covers Knox, Laurel, and parts of Whitley counties.
They are looking for volunteers as well as donations which include financial assistance, wood for bed frames, pillows, mattresses, and bedding.
Each bed costs approximately $250 to make, which includes all the prior mentioned items.
The organization is also looking for enough donations to pay for what they call a ‘build’ which is enough material to assemble 12 beds, which cost $3,000 per build.
They currently have a partnership with Fitzpatrick Furniture to help provide mattresses.
The Chamber voted to sponsor a bed with hopes of getting assistance from the community to sponsor as well as find volunteers in the making of a complete build.
There are also various events coming up within the community which include an Autism Awareness Baseball Game between Knox Central and Pineville on April 11, the ‘Aumazing Race’ for autism awareness taking place at the Knox County Courthouse on Saturday April 29, a Women in Business Luncheon/Brunch at the Union College Student Center on Thursday May 11, the First Annual Appalachian Regional Arts, Crafts, and Artisans Marketplace on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3 at the Knox County Middle School.
