Lorene Lovins Valentine, age 87, of Corbin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home on September 26, 2020.
Born in Wofford, Kentucky to the late Manning Samp and Mary Brummett Lovins. She was a Christian, devoted member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, beloved Mother and Grandmother and known for her famous chicken and dumplings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlo Valentine Jr., brothers James Lovins, Archie Lovins, Henry Lovins, Berry Lovins and sister Fannie Williams.
Lorene is survived by her children, Daniel Valentine and wife Gina; Sharon Jordan and husband Terry; Michael Valentine and wife Terri Jo; Linda Phipps and husband Mike; Gary Valentine and wife Brenda; Barbara Coleman and husband Dean; grandchildren, Rob Jordan and wife Katrina; Chris Phipps; Heather Kissinger and husband Keith; Daniel Valentine II; Amanda Smith (Mike Abbott); Cathi Jordan (Shawn Monhollen); David Valentine and wife Ashlee; Ashley Schaaf and husband Phillip; Holly Valentine (Travis); Joshua Valentine and wife Holly; Kayla Robinson and husband Brandon; Dominic Valentine and wife Tasha; Emily Valentine and Cory Coleman; great grandchildren, Steven Kissinger; Wade Phipps and wife Ashley; Michael Phipps and wife Hope; Dalton Phipps and wife Keisha; Tanner Jordan; Madison Phipps; Tristan Jordan; Austin Phipps; Lillie Abbott; Logan Smith; Keira Monhollen; Grace-Ann Abbott; Gabby Valentine; Seth Kissinger; Kaylee Kissinger; Kaden Kissinger; Gavin Smith; Nora Kate Schaaf; Cyprian Valentine; Frassati Valentine; Silas Schaaf; Ellie Valentine; Scarlett Valentine; Jaxon Robinson; Avery Valentine and Tomi Kate Valentine; great-great grandchildren Kamryn Phipps; Katherine Phipps and Christopher Phipps.
There will be a graveside service held Monday, September 28th at 1pm, at Williams Cemetery with Pastor Randy Johnson officiating. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.
