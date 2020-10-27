Mrs. Loretta Gail (Callebs) Moore age 91 of Taylor, Michigan departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. She was born in Knox County on January 30, 1929 the daughter of Lewis Callebs and Molly (LeMaster) Callebs. She united in marriage with Charles H. Moore and to this union three sons were born. She believed in the Baptist faith and was retired from Chrysler Corporation where she worked for many years on the assemble line.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Molly Callebs, her husband Charles Moore, two brothers, Cecil and Quentin Callebs and three sisters, Marie Callebs, Flossie Capshaw and Edith Rabb.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her three sons, Allen Moore and wife Cheryl of Charleston, South Carolina, Michael Moore and wife Carol of Taylor, Michigan and William Keith Moore and wife Faye of Callebs Creek and one sister, Dora Callebs of Taylor, Michigan.
Funeral services for Mrs. Loretta Moore will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 12:00. She will be laid to rest in the Callebs Creek Cemetery at Hinkle. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Please remember, during the ongoing pandemic, there will be capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines that we will need to follow during all our services. This will include wearing a face covering as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the family of Loretta, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.