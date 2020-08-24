Loretta Lynn Smallwood Clouse, age 54 of Mt. Sterling was born in Pineville, KY on March 12, 1966 to the late Andrew and Dorothy Patterson Smallwood and departed this life on August 19, 2020 at her home. She was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed walks in the Park, shopping and time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren. Loretta was a kind and loving person that would go out of her way to help others, and never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, a brother: Frank Smallwood; and a son-in-law: Paul Blackburn preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving children: Ricky Travis Clouse and fiancé Delena Gibson and Krystal Blackburn and fiancé Joseph Gibson all of Mt. Sterling; a brother: Rev. A B Smallwood of Flat Lick; 6 sisters: Trivia Mills and husband Ernest and Sudie Messer and husband Johnny all of Dewitt, Olamae Sizemore and husband Ronnie of West Virginia, Imogene Gray and Irene Smith all of Flat Lick, and Nadine Smith of Barbourville; former husband: Ricky Clouse of Flat Lick; 3 grandchildren: Xander, Marcus, and Riley, and one on the way; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Loretta Clouse will be conducted on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Grubb and Rev. A B Smallwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Polly Warren Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Tuesday Evening from 6 to 9 P.M. and Wednesday from 10 A.M. to the funeral hour at 1 for a limited visitation. Due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic, the family has requested all visitors wear face mask and practice Social Distancing.
To the loving family of Mrs. Loretta Clouse, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
