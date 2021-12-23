Thank you to your newspaper and Jeff Leddington for his newspaper article regarding the dangerous intersection of US 25E and Hwy. 229. The number of accidents that cause pain and suffering as well as loss of life at this intersection is intolerable. A stop light is very much necessary and could possibly save lives. It should be brought to the community that our Judge Executive Mike Mitchell is actively trying to help Knox County a stoplight at this intersection and shared what efforts he is making. State Representative Tom Smith pledged support for a light as did Magistrate Roger Mills.
Thank you much!
William Gilbert
Barbourville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.