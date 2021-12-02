Lottie Simpson McGeorge, 74, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends after an 18 year battle with breast/lung cancer. She was born in Redbird, KY, on 10/31/1947. She was preceded in death by her parents Woodson Simpson and Cora Roark Simpson, and her siblings Alma Jean Liford, Woody Simpson, and Brenda Sue Gentry.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, James McGeorge; Siblings: Hobart Gary Simpson and wife, Becky of Oxford, Ohio, Mary Watts, Rose Simpson, Sheila Disney and Ellen Carter all of Corbin, Kentucky and Linda Nevels of Keavy, Kentucky. Children: Dee Simpson (Kevin Gibbs), Teri Bullock, Lisa Hardy (Rob Hardy), Lee Adams (Mary McKnight), Jamie Maggard (Joe Maggard); Grandchildren: Michael Wolfe, Nathan Gibbons, Brittany Poff, Leah Olson, Seth Gibbs, Heather Adams, Courtney Maggard, Brian Maggard, Zachary Adams; Great- grandchildren: Easton Carpenter, Emory Maggard, Braxton Hicks, Dominic Hicks, Roxy Nies, Kaylee Gibbons, Ariya Gibbons, Xavier Gibbons, Marisa Cupp and Kaysen Hamblen.
Lottie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a big heart and would do anything that her children or grandchildren needed at any time. She was very loved and will be missed by many.
Funeral services for Lottie Simpson McGeorge will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Whittaker Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family of Lottie Simpson McGeorge will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
*This obituary was written by the family.
