On April 2, 2021 Knox County Deputies Scotty Wilson and Sam Mullins conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on US 25E north of Barbourville.
The driver of the vehicle, Phillip D Smith age 34 of Louisville, KY was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, License to be in Possession and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
During the arrest approximately one ounce of suspected methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and over $950.00 in cash were located in his possession. Phillip Smith was then charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1 st Degree and Trafficking in Marijuana-under 8 ounces.
Phillip Smith was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
