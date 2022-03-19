The GFWC KY Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Club had a very special presentation by Kristy Lovell from the Common partners program at Berea College and the Tri-County Early Childhood Council.
Lovell spoke about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program - its operations, funding sources and the number of children it currently serves in the Tri-County area. Although the Dolly Parton Foundation pays for the books for children age 0-5 y.o., the shipping cost of $25.00 per child per year has to be supplemented by Community Champions. With the funding to the Berea College, Promised Neighborhood coming to an end, she is currently seeking potential Champions in Knox County.
There are currently 1130 children in Knox County getting books monthly through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the program has 200 more children on the waiting list. If you would like to make a donation to help fund the Imagination Library in Knox County, you can e-mail lovellk@berea.edu for more details.
