Mrs. Lovella Lee Hampton, 78, of Artemus, the wife of Allen Hampton, passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Beatrice Warren Lee born on February 19, 1942 in Harlan County.
A private family graveside service was conducted in the Barbourville Cemetery Wednesday, April 22. knoxfuneralhome.com
