Mrs. Lovella Lee Hampton, 78, of Artemus, the wife of Allen Hampton, passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.  She was the daughter of the late Robert and Beatrice Warren Lee born on February 19, 1942 in Harlan County.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

A private family graveside service was conducted in the Barbourville Cemetery Wednesday, April 22.  knoxfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lovella Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you