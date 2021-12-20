Mr. Loyd Wesley Mills, 69, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday morning, December 16, 2021 at St. Joseph London. He was the son of the late Alonzo and Eva Mills born on January 4, 1952 in Knox County.
Loyd was a former mechanic with Wayne Supply and a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and trucks and working and landscaping his yard.
On July 24, 1972, he united in marriage with JoAnn Gambrel and to this union two sons were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a dearly loved son, Jeffrey Loyd Mills; a sister, Betty Faye Carnes and a brother, Willie B. Mills.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 49 years, JoAnn Mills of Barbourville; a beloved son, Steven Mills and wife, Jennifer, of London; two sisters, Emma Lee Smith and husband, H. R., and Lois Collins all of Barbourville; two half-brothers, Randy Mills of Berea and Joe Mills of South Carolina; three treasured grandchildren, Justin Mills and wife, Lindsay, and Tyler and Logan Mills; a great grandson, Westin Kane Mills, expected to arrive soon; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, December 21 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Lonnie Collett officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Justin Mills, Tyler Mills, Chris Jackson, John Singleton, Devin Eubanks and Jaxen Warren.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Tuesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
