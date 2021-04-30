Ms. Lucy Teague Rice, 100 years, 7 months, 23 days, went home to be with the Lord, where she longed to be, on April 24, 2021 in Barbourville ARH hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Lucy Teague Rice, better known as Ma, was born September 1, 1920, to Nabe and Mary Teague in Knox County, Kentucky. She was united in marriage to Reed Rice on February 1, 1935 in Knox County, Kentucky, and to this union, six children were born. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Reed Rice; her parents, Nabe and Mary Teague, three brothers, Arthur, Louis and Mack Teague, one sister Bessie Reynolds, three infant brothers, and three infant sisters; two children, Axie Marie and J.N. Rice; two sons-in-law, Kenneth Smith and John Leddington; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by one sister, Francis Maynard of Clifton, Michigan, two sons, Charlie and wife Sophia of Lily, Kentucky and Ed Arthur and wife Janice of Hinkle, Kentucky, two daughters, Cleo Smith of Hinkle, Kentucky and Janice Leddington of Quittman, Georgia, one daughter in law, Carrie Rice of Bimble, Kentucky, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and thirty-six great-great grandchildren to mourn her passing.
Lucy was a dedicated child of God, a homemaker, and a quilter of numerous quilts which she generously gave away to friends, family and those in need. She lived through the roaring 20’s, the 30’s depression era, the 40’s World War II era, which her brother Arthur Teague served honorably, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, where her son-in-law John Leddington served honorably, the Gulf War, where her grandson Randy Leddington served honorably, and the war on terror that still continues.
She was saved in 1936, baptized in July of the same year, and lived her life to attend church to help lead many souls to the Lord. She attended Friendship Holiness Church in Bimble, Kentucky where she saw her sons Ed Arthur and J.N. Rice, and her grandson David Rice, who is the current pastor, preside. Her love of the mountains led her on many adventures in the Great Smoky Mountains, the Grand Canyon, and several other National Parks with her family. She loved good cold mountain water from a stream and loved watching it flow over the rocks. She loved her family and the company of good friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and was loved and cared for by many, especially her daughter, Cleo and her late husband Kenneth Smith, for twenty-nine years.
