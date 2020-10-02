Barbourville - Ky. - Lulla Belle Thomas Storms, 76, of Bailey Switch, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. Lulla was the daughter of Betty Turner Thomas and Roosevelt Thomas, joyfully born to them on January 8, 1944. Lulla was one of three daughters and ten sons, growing up in a loving, happy, and busy Thomas home.
Lulla resided in the community of Bailey Switch for most of her life. She married Donnie Ray Storms on April 17th of 1965 and together they raised three children, Michael, Mark and Melissa. Lulla embraced faith, family and sports. She was known for her sweet and kind demeanor, treasuring her family and friends, and always willing to lend a helping hand or care for those in need. Lulla had a strong faith and was an active member of the Holiness Church.
Lulla created a happy home for her family while also working as floral designer for many years at Polly’s Florist. Lulla formed a life-long friendship and bond with the owners of Polly’s Florist, the Stewart family, becoming nearly inseparable from Miss Polly and Mr. Gerte. This special friendship inspired Lulla to become a much respected, well-loved and colorful coach for the local Little League organization. For numerous years, Lulla coached the Gar-Van Coal Little League team, even taking her team one year to the local Little League World Series. Lulla is remembered fondly, not only for coaching her own team, but for coaching all of the children who played Little League baseball in Barbourville, no matter on which team they played. Years later, after her own squad of adored grandchildren arrived, Lulla Belle could not be kept away from coaching and cheering on this next generation of “Storms”, attending every baseball game, basketball game and dance recital in which her progeny participated.
In addition to her parents, Betty Turner Thomas and Roosevelt Thomas, Lulla was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty-three years, Donnie Ray Storms, by two sisters: Janice Vanover and Eula Mae Brown; by seven brothers: Noah Jean Thomas, SR Thomas, Elmer Thomas, LD Thomas, Carson Thomas, Earl Thomas and Roy Lee Thomas, by one brother-in-law: Ed Brown, and by two sisters-in-laws: Kathleen Thomas and Francis Thomas.
Left behind to mourn Lulla’s passing are her dear children; Michael Storms and Mark Storms, both of Corbin, and Melissa Storms Oaks (James Chet) of Wilsonville, Alabama, as well as, seven cherished grandchildren: Whitney Sowders (Andrew), Amber Storms, Brett Storms, Elizabeth Lind, Jared Storms, Cameron Storms, and Kaitlyn Storms and five beautiful great grandchildren: Braylei Gambrel, Cobe Gambrel, Madelyn Smith, Paxton Rush, and Ellie Lind. Three brothers, four sisters-in-law and one special brother-in-law also survive: Jimmy Thomas (Donna), Troy Thomas (Kathy), Taylor Thomas (Magaret), Hazel Thomas and Harold Vanover.
Lulla’s family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, October 2, from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Saturday, October 2, from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour of 1:00 P.M. Pastor Ricky Thomas will officiate. Musical tributes will be performed by Edith Thomas, Jeremiah Thomas and by Lulla’s eight year old great-granddaughter, Braylei Gambrel. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service, in the Thomas Cemetery at Bailey Switch. The family has chosen James Chet Oaks, Andrew Sowders, Brett Storms, Jeffery Thomas, Louis Thomas, Jeremiah Thomas and David Jackson as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be the devoted staff members of The Heritage.
The Hopper Family, Sally Hopper and Victoria Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Lulla Belle Storms.
Hopper Funeral Home Inc., established over one hundred years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Lulla Belle Storms.
