In a special called meeting of the Barbourville Independent School Board on Wednesday, Vice -Chair Sandy Tye Lundy announced her resignation. The board approved the action and declared the office vacant.
In a statement to The Mountain Advocate Lundy, had this to say; “My family has a long legacy of love for Barbourville City School. My mother retired from there and my dad served on the Board as well. I ran in 2013 and was so grateful to be elected to speak, share, and help execute a vision our families, staff, administration shared for our school. The construction project that was just completed, cafeteria, administrative offices and joining the two campuses together are just some of the projects that have bettered our school. I'm grateful to have been a piece of the progress our school has seen, and I look for our school to continue to grow and thrive for years to come. I will always be a True Blue Tiger. I plan to remain involved at the school, but from a parent's point of view now. I'm so thankful for the opportunity I've had to serve my school. Go Tigers!”
In a board meeting last Thursday, the board approved several items including policy and procedure updates, salary tables, and food service procurement. The board approved a three-year lease with the American Legion to play soccer on their field.
The board voted to accept a bid from the Barbourville Police Department to have a retired officer act as the school’s resource officer. The board will pay roughly $26,000 for the position.
Diana Mills gave an update on Knox Promise Neighborhood. The board also approved membership and policy and procedure services with the Kentucky School Boards Association.
