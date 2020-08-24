Luther L. Adkins, 87, of Corbin, passed away Friday evening, August 21, 2020 at Corbin Nursing Home.
Born in Corbin, he was a son of the late Arthur and Edna Shafer Adkins. Luther was also preceded in death by an infant brother, a half brother George Adkins, a half sister Marjorie Richmond, and a son David Champlin.
For about 22 years, he had raced horses as a professional jockey and was a founding member of the Jockeys Guild.
Survivors include his wife Margie Adkins; ten children: Melinda Adkins, Willie Champlin, Eddie Champlin, Virginia Bingham, Gary Champlin, Brian Champlin, Kimberly Hopkins, Steven Champlin, Karen Owens, and Cynthia Champlin; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother Thomas Adkins and sister Ailene Wiggins; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home from 6 until 9 pm Tuesday. His funeral will be there at 1 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow at Corn Creek Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, persons attending either should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Donations are suggested to the Permanently Disabled Jockey's Fund at www.pdjf.org
