The Lynn Camp Wildcats were so close to victory on Friday that they could taste it. After dropping its 11th straight loss, Lynn Camp traveled to Jellico on Friday, falling just short of victory in an 11-9 loss, moving the Wildcats to 0-12 on the season.
COMEBACK THWARTED:
Lynn Camp's effort to come back from down seven runs in the sixth inning came up just short, as they fell 11-9 to the Blue Devils on Friday. The Wildcats scored two runs on a double in the seventh inning.
Lynn Camp was right in it until Jellico in the fifth inning. The Wildcats took an early lead in the first inning when Bradley Day singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.
In the top of the third inning, the Blue Devils tied things up at five. Adam Haskell drew a walk, scoring one run.
Garrett McNealy toed the rubber for Jellico. The pitcher allowed five hits and seven runs over six and a third innings, striking out 12.
Nick Sanders was on the mound for Lynn Camp. Sanders allowed two hits and nine runs over five innings, striking out six. Gavin Allen and Matthew Burnette entered the game as relief, throwing one inning and one inning respectively.
The Wildcats tallied eight hits. Darren Campbell and Day each collected multiple hits for Lynn Camp. Day and Campbell each managed two hits to lead the Wildcats.
McNealy went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Blue Devils in hits. Jellico tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Isaac McNealy led the way with three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.