Lynn Camp cross country runner, and 13th region champion, Abby Mabe was selected to the KTCCCA All-State cross country team on Friday. Mabe finished as the top runner in the region, and took home a 10th place finish in the KHSAA state track meet last week.
"I think her being selected to All-State team says it all," said Lynn Camp coach Marc Estep. "She put the work in from the start of the season, and at the end she was recognized for it. I’m just so proud of her and her accomplishments this season. I’m excited to get one more year with her and see what else she can do. This is also great for our school and program. I’m not 100% sure, but I think she may be the first runner named to the All-State team in cross country from Lynn Camp."
Mabe stated that it was honor to be selected as an All-State runner, and in true leadership fashion, credited her teammates with her success.
"I’m just excited to be selected," she said. It's an honor to be on this list. It really makes me feel good to be recognized for the work that has been put in for such a hard sport. I look forward to working even harder next season, and running with my girls. We’ve accomplished so much this season and we plan to do even more next year. I’m so proud of each and every single one of my teammates. They’ve pushed themselves harder than ever. I definitely couldn’t have done this without them."
