After being able to play their first four games of the season, then having four of their last five canceled, the Lynn Camp Wildcats’ season has come to an end after falling 42-0 to the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA class 1A playoffs.
“Last March when the COVID-19 took over all of our lives, I was very unsure of our future, especially high school football,'' said Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris. “As the season grew nearer, I really thought we probably wouldn’t get the chance to play. When the KHSAA decided to let us play, I was excited for our team but I knew we were already at a huge disadvantage.”
Harris highlighted how small Lynn Camp’s student body is, and how the pandemic had an extreme affect on his team.
“When I say we are a small 1A school, a lot of people don’t understand exactly what that means. In a nutshell, we average 110-125 boys a year in our school. For us to have a 30-35 man roster is average for us, but in football terms makes us very small, and that is an average year. This year, however, was very different and not even close to average. We lost about 10 kids before the season started because of COVID, and then a couple more to season-ending injuries. We also lost a few more because of family issues that prevented the student from playing.”
Harris also mentioned how the lack of pre-season workouts set his team back.
“We battled several injuries in the beginning of the season, for a couple reasons. The main reason is, we didn’t get to be in the weight room for seven months like most teams, however, most of our kids play on both sides of the ball.”
“We played every week and fought as hard as we could with 22, sometimes 17 players. To play a varsity football game with that many kids week in and week out is an impossible task. We battled COVID, we battled injuries, along with a lot more adversity. Next year, I bet you could ask 20 random people what our record was this year, and I would dare to say most wouldn’t be able to tell you what it was.”
“But everyone who was a part of this team this year will never forget how 20 men showed up to practice everyday and battled. Never complaining and never wavering away from trying to get better each day, not even knowing if they would even get to play another game. In my opinion, it takes tremendous courage and character to do what these kids accomplished this year. Even though it doesn’t show in our record, it will always be with them, and make them better people. That’s what is important; that we as coaches make our kids better people, and I feel like we accomplished that this year. This team will forever be in my memory, and I can’t wait to see what some of these men accomplish as they get older.”
Although this season didn’t go exactly how they wanted it to, Harris said that he is optimistic about next year, and the future as a whole.
“Hopefully things will return to normal soon, and as always, Lynn Camp will already be at a disadvantage. But that is what drives us all. We will soon be in the weight room working towards our goals for next year. We look forward to taking our young kids and growing. The future is definitely bright for this team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.