Elijah Brock was elected to serve as the 2021-2022 Kentucky FFA Kentucky River State Vice President. He is the son of Billie Brassfield of Corbin. He is a member of the Lynn Camp FFA chapter where his advisor is Dustin Johnson.
Brock was one of 23 candidates from across the Commonwealth who ran for state office. He completed an application and interview process and was selected by a nominating committee made up of graduating senior FFA members and elected unanimously by the delegate body.
State FFA Officers complete extensive training following their election and commit to a year of service to the organization. They travel several thousand miles representing the Kentucky State FFA Association at local and regional FFA events, agricultural meetings, and various other functions across the state. Their year of service will conclude during the 93rd State FFA Convention, which will be held June 7-9, 2022 in Lexington.
Kentucky FFA is an organization of over 15,700 middle and high school students enrolled in Agricultural Education courses. The organization currently has 158 chapters in 115 counties. Nationally, FFA has over 700,170 members in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
For more information contact Matt Chaliff at 502-564-3472 or by email matt.chaliff@education.ky.gov
