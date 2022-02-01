After falling to in-county and in-district rival Barbourville on Friday night, the Lynn Camp Wildcats tallied a bounce back win over the Red Bird Cardinals at home on Monday night, 70-30. The Wildcats came out hot, taking the lead early, and kept their foot on the gas to cruise to a 40-point victory.
Micah Engle turned in a 28-point performance to lead Lynn Camp in scoring. He was followed by Gavin Allen, who tallied his third triple-double of the year with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 blocks. Maison Prater added nine points, Duane Sparks chipped in six points, Nick Sanders added five points, Ian Agosto tallied two points, and Caleb Helton and Ashton Walters added one point each to round out scoring.
With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 12-7 on the season. They host Paris at home on Tuesday night for Lynn Camp’s Senior Night. Tip-off is slated for 7:30.
