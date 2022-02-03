Seeking a new Athletic Director to replace former Athletic Director Rob Ledington, Lynn Camp turned to a familiar face to man the helm. Cross county coach, and do-it-all faculty member Marc Estep was named the new Wildcats Athletic Director.
In comments to the Times-Tribune, Estep said, "Being a coach of several sports in my time at Lynn Camp, I have had the opportunity to see how things operate, so I felt like I had a lot to offer to the position as far as the perspective that could help our kids, coaches, and school district. I've been able to build good relationships throughout the district and even the region so I felt like it was a good fit for me and my personality.
“I've been at Lynn Camp almost 11 years and had the opportunity to coach many sports,” he added. “I was the head baseball coach for five years, head middle school football coach for five years, assistant basketball coach three years, tennis coach for two years, boys/girls cross country coach for four years, and boys/girls track coach for three years.”
He went on to express his joy and gratitude after being named the new Athletic Director.
“When I was told I had the job, I had every emotion in the world,” he laughed. “Of course, I was excited more than anything, but also nervous and scared a little too — there is a lot of things to learn. It isn't just going to ball games, but at the same time I realized that I would now have a better opportunity to make a difference in my school and make it better athletically for our students and coaches and when things are good with athletics I feel like it also shows in the classroom.”
Estep went on to say that he will continue to coach at Lynn Camp while also assuming Athletic Director duties. He stated that he believes that the school's athletic programs are in great shape, and he hopes to continue that trend moving forward.
“If you know me, those are two sports that I love coaching and I feel like I have worked hard to build those two programs and I don't want to let them go just yet,” he said. “I understand that being an athletic director takes up a lot of time, but I feel like I can handle the extra weight, and if it's the right thing to do for our kids I am going to do it.”
“I want to continue improving our facilities as much as we can, and start more feeder programs for our elementary kids that will build a good foundation for our middle school and high school programs and hire coaches that want to stay, work hard and build programs that are respectable throughout the region,” he said.
“When you are at a small 1A school with athletics, in my opinion, you go in waves/stages or even call it rollercoaster,” Estep added. “There seem to be years that one sport thrives while others don't and that is because of the size of our school, a couple of years with low numbers of boys will affect your male sports, but at the same time help your female sports grow and have success.
“Overall, I think Lynn Camp is in great shape with our coaching staff in all aspects, but some are going to have to work a little harder due to the rollercoaster effect,” he continued. “If I can do anything to make our programs better, I'll do it, but the first thing I will do is be available, listen to their needs, and work with them. It will be a never-ending process, but I am ready for it. I'm just excited to have the opportunity to work for our students and coaches. I feel blessed that our administration has the faith in me to do this very important job.”
