Two days after falling to the Wayne County Cardinals by 10 points at home, the Lynn Camp Wildcats again found themselves on the lower side of the scoreboard as they struggled offensively against Bell County, matching their lowest point total of the season with 45 points in a 59-45 loss.
The Wildcats were led by Micah Engle with 17 points. He was followed by Spencer Gilbert with 12 points, Luke Ledington with five points, Gavin Allen with four points, Jace Boggs with four points, and Elijah St. John with three points.
Prior to the game, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke highlighted how important stopping Bell County's top-two players (Dawson Woolum and Cameron Burnett) would be.
"This is a tough one to swallow, simply because one stretch put us behind the 8 ball," he said. "We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball. Bell County is a good team that's well coached. I spoke about their two main guys not getting to their average of 32 combined points, and they scored a combined 45 points, which is why we came up short."
The Wildcats will be back in action on March 4, as they play host to Danville Christian on Senior Night.
