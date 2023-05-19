Lynn Camp senior standouts Alissa Crumpler and Abby Mabe each sign their letter of intent to continue their basketball playing careers on May 17 and 18, respectfully.
Crumpler will join the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders basketball program.
The former Lady Cat averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals a game as a senior. She also finished her high school career as a member of the 500 rebound club and was named 13th Region Media Network All-Region Honorable Mention for the 2022-2023 season.
Mabe signed on to play with the Eagles of Midway College.
The senior guard averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 2 assists a game in her final season.
She joined the 1,000 point club while wrapping up her high school career and was also named 13th Region Media Network All-Region Honorable Mention in 2022-2023.
